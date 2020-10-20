Intebloc nets three-year contract from Stena Drilling to provide its Rig-Ware data management system

Intebloc, a crane and lifting technology firm, has been awarded a three-year contract from Stena Drilling to provide Rig-Ware, its data management system, to enable increased control of vessel lifting equipment.

Deployed offshore across six of Stena Drilling’s assets in Europe, Africa and South America, Rig-Ware will allow onsite personnel to track and monitor the integrity and usage of all loose and fixed lifting equipment. The technology will improve offshore safety and reduce the risk of lifting equipment failures. In addition, the system will also provide real-time inventory data analysis, enabling quicker and more informed decision making for lifting equipment management.

The award follows several successful trials on the Stena Spey and the Stena IceMAX to demonstrate the full functionality of the system and its capability to replace conventional paper-based systems.

“This contract marks an incredible milestone for Intebloc. Stena Drilling has been integral to the development of the Rig-Ware system. Their feedback enhanced our offering to control assets, protect equipment and optimize deck management,” Ross Mcleod, Intebloc CEO, said. “We’ve already demonstrated that Rig-Ware has been a real asset to Stena Drilling’s lifting operations and look forward to working on this project together.”

“We have been working with Intebloc for nearly two years and have carried out extensive trials on a number of our assets,” Colin Dawson, Stena Drilling Digital Transformation Manager, said. “We are very pleased with the way our feedback has been incorporated into the system. I am confident the high cost savings and efficiency expectations will be realized with Rig-Ware.”