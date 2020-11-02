Liuhua 29-1 gas field commences production

CNOOC announced that the Liuhua 29-1 gas field has commenced production.

The Liuhua 29-1 gas field is located in the eastern South China Sea, 86 km northeast of the Liwan 3-1 gas field, with water depth of about 640-785 m. A new subsea wellhead has been built, with seven development wells planned in total. The gas field will fully utilize the existing production facilities of the Liuhua 34-2 gas field and Liwan 3-1 gas field. It is expected to reach a peak production of approximately 62 million cu ft of natural gas per day in 2022.

CNOOC has a 25% working interest in the Liuhua 29-1 gas field and acts as the operator in shallow water, while Husky Oil China Limited holds the remaining 75% working interest and acts as the operator in deep water.