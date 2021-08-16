Lukoil starts exploration drilling at Block 12 in Mexico

Lukoil started drilling its first exploration well at Block 12 located in the southern area of the Gulf of Mexico.

The Yoti West-1Exp well will be drilled by Valaris 8505 semisubmersible rig, which was transported to Block 12 after its successful work at Block 10 (the Sayulita-1EXP well). The exploration will focus on turbidite deposits of Upper and Lower Miocene. Water depth at the drilling site is 207 m.

Drilling of the Yoti West-1Exp will provide geological and geophysical data needed to make a decision on further exploration of Block 12.