Lundin Energy awards letter of intent for Odfjell Drilling semisubmersible

Lundin Energy and Odfjell Drilling have signed a letter of intent for use of the Deepsea Stavanger semisubmersible. The contract is set to commence in Q3 2021 and will cover one firm well plus an option for up to eight additional wells. The firm contract scope has an estimated value of approximately $11 million to 14 million, plus incentives. Odfjell said in a statement that this contract will commence back-to-back with the Deepsea Stavanger’s upcoming five-well contract with Aker BP.

“We are very pleased to continue to add backlog to our fleet, and this letter of intent from Lundin Energy Norway again confirms our strong position in the harsh-environment market,” Simen Lieungh, Odfjell Drilling CEO, said. “We are confident that Deepsea Stavanger will meet the high expectations set by Lundin Energy and its partners.”

