MacDermid releases water-based hydraulic fluid for offshore rigs

MacDermid Offshore Solutions has expanded its product line with the release of Erifon THF 32. This fire and explosion-resistant HFC water-based hydraulic fluid reduces wear and provides lubricity in motion compensation devices and tensioning equipment in offshore drilling rigs.

The fluid is a powerful high-viscosity lubricant and corrosion inhibitor that meets all global and environmental compliances, including the US EPA Gulf of Mexico General GMG 290000 Permit requirements for riser tensioner fluids. Its lubricity serves well for extended travel, having withstood a 50,000-km cylinder endurance test from a major cylinder manufacturer.

The fluid meets stringent tensioner fluid requirements and is appropriate for use with all cylinder manufacturers’ wireline, in-line or direct acting tensioners. It meets all regulations from port to port, so customers never need to change fluids in the middle of a project. The fluid operates effectively in both warm and cold climates.