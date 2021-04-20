Macmillan joins Data Gumbo as Chief Corporate Development Officer

Data Gumbo has expanded its executive team with the addition of Robin Macmillan as Chief Corporate Development Officer. Mr Macmillan has more than 40 years of experience in energy, with the last 12 years as Vice President and Senior Vice President for Business Development at NOV.

“The sheer breadth of Macmillan’s experience will serve as an invaluable asset to Data Gumbo as we continue to exponentially grow and mature our company into new industrial markets and further solidify our leadership in energy,” said Andrew Bruce, CEO and Founder, Data Gumbo. “Macmillan has the experience to expand Data Gumbo’s commercial market penetration to aid companies in undertaking digital transformation with smart contracts to reveal streamlined efficiencies and cost savings, sustainability insights across supply chains and transactional certainty in any commercial relationship.”

Mr Macmillan currently serves as Division VP Drilling Services at IADC, where he is also Chair Emeritus of the Advanced Rig Technology Committee. He is also Vice Chair of the SPE Drilling Systems Automation Technical Section. With a degree in geology from the University of Leeds in England, Mr Macmillan has worked in numerous countries, including eight years in Latin America. His previous experience includes management of Schlumberger Drilling and Measurements in Canada and President at ReedHycalog.

“There is tremendous opportunity right now to change how business is executed,” Mr Macmillan said. “Data Gumbo is poised to deliver trust through automated, auditable blockchain-backed smart contracts that execute transactions in real time. I am thrilled to be a part of the Data Gumbo executive team as the company is in a period of hyper growth into new industries, serving as a harbinger for significant digital transformation across commercial relationships and transparent, accurate sustainability impact data.”