Maersk Drilling awarded contract offshore Brazil with Shell

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from Shell for its Maersk Developer semisubmersible in the Campos basin offshore Brazil, where the rig will drill one exploration well and perform subsea well interventions at the BC-10 field. The contract is expected to commence in March 2023, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, with an estimated duration of 90 days. The contract value is approximately $37 million.

“We’re delighted to confirm that Maersk Developer will continue working in Brazil after it earlier this year became the first Maersk Drilling rig to commence operations in the region for many years. With this campaign, we will be able to add to our strong relationship with Shell, which is now extended to the exciting Brazilian market,” said Maersk Drilling COO Morten Kelstrup.