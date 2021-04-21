Maersk Drilling awarded exploration contract for low-emission jackup with Aker BP

Maersk Drilling has secured a one-well contract for the low-emission jackup Maersk Integrator with Aker BP. In direct continuation of the rig’s previously announced work scope, Maersk Integrator will drill an exploration well for Aker BP offshore Norway. The contract is expected to commence in December 2021, with an estimated duration of 36 days. The firm contract value is approximately $9.6 million, excluding integrated services provided and potential performance bonuses. The contract includes an option for additional work.

Maersk Integrator is contracted under the terms of the frame agreement that Maersk Drilling and Aker BP entered into in 2017 as part of the Aker BP Jack-up Alliance which also includes Halliburton. Contracts under the alliance are based on market-rate terms with incentive arrangement for all parties, based on actual delivery and performance.

Maersk Integrator recently completed a series of upgrades to convert it to a hybrid, low-emission rig. In the first month of operations featuring identical upgrades, the sister rig Maersk Intrepid registered an initial data point of reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by approximately 25% compared to the rig’s average baseline, along with NOx emissions reductions of approximately 95%.

“We’re delighted to add this additional work scope for Maersk Integrator which will provide an opportunity to prove that our alliance model with Aker BP and Halliburton also can be applied to an exploration campaign, expectedly resulting in significant efficiency gains and emissions reductions,” said Maersk Drilling COO Morten Kelstrup.

Maersk Integrator is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 XLE jackup rig designed for year-round operations in the North Sea and featuring hybrid, low-emission upgrades. It is currently operating for Aker BP offshore Norway.