Maersk Drilling awarded four-well drillship contract with Shell in Malaysia

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract with Shell Malaysia for the seventh-generation drillship Maersk Viking to drill four development wells at the Gumusut-Kakap project offshore Malaysia. The contract is expected to commence in December 2021, with an estimated duration of 150 days. The firm contract value is approximately $34 million, including a mobilization fee. The contract includes five additional one-well options for work offshore Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei Darussalam.

“We’re delighted to confirm that Maersk Viking will return to Shell Malaysia for work on the Gumusut-Kakap project. In this way, we will be able to build further on the great collaboration that the rig’s highly capable crew has established during its current campaign with Brunei Shell Petroleum,” said Morten Kelstrup, Maersk Drilling COO.

Maersk Viking is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2013. It is currently operating offshore Brunei Darussalam.