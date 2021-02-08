Maersk Drilling awarded one-well drillship contract in South Korea

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) for the drillship Maersk Viking to drill one exploration well in Block 6-1 offshore South Korea. The contract is expected to start in June 2021, in direct continuation of the rig’s previous work scope, with an estimated duration of 45 days. The contract value is approximately $14.5 million.

“We’re pleased to be awarded this contract with a new customer in the form of KNOC for their first-ever drillship operation and are confident in our ability to quickly start up operations in Korean jurisdiction after Maersk Viking moves on from its previous job. The rig and its crew have shown an impressive ability to always deliver safe and efficient operations, even during this challenging period marked by a global pandemic,” Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, said.

Maersk Viking is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2013. It is currently mobilizing for a campaign in Brunei Darussalam after completing a job in the Bay of Bengal in 2020.