Maersk Drilling awarded one-well exploration contract by PETRONAS

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract for the Mærsk Developer semisubmersible rig, which will be employed by PETRONAS Suriname Exploration & Production B.V. for a one-well exploration campaign in Block 52 offshore Suriname. The contract is expected to commence in Q3/Q4 2020, with an estimated duration of 75 days. The value of the firm contract is approximately $20.4 million, including integrated drilling services, mobilization and demobilization fees. The contract includes an additional one-well option.

“It is great to work for PETRONAS again with a quick reactivation of the Mærsk Developer for this campaign in the exciting Suriname-Guyana basin,” Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, said. “This will showcase our ability to smoothly and efficiently establish operations in new jurisdictions, as the Mærsk Developer will become the first of our rigs to operate offshore Suriname.”

The Mærsk Developer is a DSS-21 column-stabilized dynamically positioned semisubmersible rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000 ft. It is currently warm-stacked in Aruba after ending its latest contract offshore Trinidad and Tobago.