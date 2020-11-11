Maersk Drilling awarded one-well exploration contract for Maersk Viking in Brunei Darussalam

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from Brunei Shell Petroleum Company for the seventh generation drillship Maersk Viking to drill one deepwater exploration well offshore Brunei Darussalam. The contract is expected to commence in March 2021, with an estimated duration of 35 days. The firm contract value is approximately $9 million, including additional services provided and a mobilization fee. The contract includes an additional one-well option.

“We’re happy to get this opportunity to add further to our great relationship with BSP. Our jackup rig Maersk Convincer has been operating offshore Brunei Darussalam for several years now, and our performance has been recognized by Shell as Jackup of the Year in both 2018 and 2019,” said Morten Kelstrup, COO, Maersk Drilling. “I’m certain that the Maersk Viking, with its high-specification capabilities in combination with our fantastic crew, will add even more value to our strong collaboration with BSP.”

The Maersk Viking is a high-specification ultra-deepwater drillship, which was delivered in 2013. It is currently warm-stacked in Johor, Malaysia after completing a drilling campaign in the Bay of Bengal earlier this year.