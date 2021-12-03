Maersk Drilling awarded one-well exploration contract with OMV in Norway

Maersk Drilling has secured a one-well contract with OMV, which will employ the low-emission jackup Maersk Intrepid to drill a high-pressure, high-temperature exploration well in the Oswig prospect in Block 30/5C of the Northern North Sea basin offshore Norway. The contract is expected to commence in mid-2022, and Maersk Drilling and OMV are in discussions to add additional services to the scope. The contract includes a one-well option to drill the Eirik exploration well.

As the first of Maersk Drilling’s rigs to be upgraded to a hybrid, low-emission rig, Maersk Intrepid produced an initial data point showing fuel consumption and CO 2 emission reductions of approximately 25% compared to the rig’s average baseline, along with NOx emission reductions of approximately 95%. The contract with OMV contains an emission reduction bonus scheme based on rewarding CO 2 emission reductions in addition to operational performance bonuses.

“We’re delighted that OMV once again trusts us with the exploration of their prospects and look forward to building further on the close and extremely efficient collaboration we established during Maersk Integrator’s campaign for the customer earlier this year,” said Morten Kelstrup, Maersk Drilling COO.