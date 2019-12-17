Maersk Drilling awarded three-well contract offshore Trinidad by BP

Maersk Drilling has secured a three-well contract for the Maersk Discoverer semisubmersible with BP for development drilling at the Matapal project offshore Trinidad and Tobago. The contract has an estimated duration of 322 days and is expected to commence in July 2020. The value of the firm contract is approximately $78 million, including a mobilization fee. The contract contains an additional one-well option.

“It is obviously exciting for us to see the Maersk Discoverer go to Trinidad for BP, for whom the rig has performed successful operations offshore Egypt for the last six years, including the shallowest water well ever drilled in dynamic positioning mode for both BP and Maersk Drilling, which delivered significant cost savings to the customer,” Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, said. “We are very pleased that BP is recognizing Maersk Discoverer’s qualities by re-signing the rig for this new campaign.”

The Maersk Discoverer is a DSS-21 column-stabilized dynamically positioned semisubmersible drilling rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000 ft. It is currently operating offshore Egypt.