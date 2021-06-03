Maersk Drilling awarded two-well contract extension in Patola field offshore Brazil

Karoon Energy has exercised an option for Maersk Drilling‘s Maersk Developer semisubmersible to drill two development wells at the Patola field offshore Brazil. The work is expected to commence in the second half of 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s previously agreed work scope. The contract extension has a firm duration of 120 days, with a contract value of approximately $27 million.

“We’re delighted to add this additional work scope for Maersk Developer, which shores up the rig’s drilling program for 2022,” said Thomas Lysgaard Falk, Head of International Division, Maersk Drilling. “We’re looking forward to establishing a strong and integrated teamwork focused on reaching the common objectives in our campaign with Karoon in support of their first new development project as a production company.”

“We are very pleased to continue to build our partnership with Maersk Drilling through extending our contract with them,” said Karoon Energy CEO and Managing Director Julian Fowles. “The Patola development will add materially to our production base and the Final Investment Decision made today represents a key milestone for Karoon in Brazil. The Karoon team looks forward to working closely with Maersk Drilling to deliver both the Baúna workover campaign and the Patola Project safely and efficiently.”