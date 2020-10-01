Maersk Drilling awarded two-well development contract by Dana Petroleum Netherlands B.V.

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from Dana Petroleum Netherlands B.V. to drill two development wells as part of Project Unity in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. The harsh-environment jackup rig to be used for the job is yet to be assigned. The contract is expected to commence in Q2 2021, with an estimated duration of 121 days. The contract value is approximately $12.1 million.

Further, Maersk Drilling and Dana Petroleum Denmark B.V. have agreed to defer the previously announced one-well contract in the Danish sector, which was originally expected to commence in May 2020. The updated date of commencement will be determined at a later stage, and the rig to be used is yet to be assigned. Maersk Drilling expects to receive compensation in the form of a deferral fee.

Prior to commencement of the Project Unity contract, the rig to be used will be equipped with a high-efficiency Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system which uses ammonia injection to convert NO x into harmless water and nitrogen, expectedly reducing NO x emissions by up to 98%. The design will include an advanced control interface between engines and SCR units.