Maersk Drilling awards contract to CRP Subsea for riser buoyancy tool

Maersk Drilling has awarded CRP Subsea a contract for the supply of CRP Subsea’s low-drag VIV suppressing Helically Grooved Drill Riser Buoyancy.

“This award represents the third drilling contractor and the seventh vessel globally to adopt our industry leading helical buoyancy, designed for riser drag reduction and VIV suppression for drilling operations in high current environments, and is the perfect start for the newly acquired CRP Subsea,” said John Drury, CRP Subsea Commercial Director.

CRP Subsea, previously Trelleborg Offshore UK, underwent a management buy-out in March 2021 and will continue to supply their subsea buoyancy and bend protection solutions to offshore oil and gas and renewables projects.