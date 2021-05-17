Maersk Drilling divesting pair of jackups to New Fortress Energy

Maersk Drilling has sold the Maersk Guardian jackup (now named Guardian) to New Fortress Energy, and the parties have further entered into an agreement about the sale of the jackup rig Maersk Gallant with anticipated closing in June 2021. The total sales price for the two rigs is $31 million in all-cash transactions.

The new owner will use the rigs for non-drilling purposes as part of their planned Fast LNG project.

“These transactions will contribute to the necessary rationalization of the global drilling rig fleet and they are further in line with Maersk Drilling’s strategic priority of maintaining a fleet of modern, high-quality assets. We’re also pleased that the rigs will be re-purposed and deployed by New Fortress Energy for a project which focuses on providing low-carbon affordable energy,” said Maersk Drilling CEO Jørn Madsen.

Guardian is an ultra-harsh environment jackup which has previously been converted into an accommodation unit. It was delivered in 1986 and has been warm-stacked in Esbjerg, Denmark after ending its latest contract offshore Denmark in 2020. Maersk Gallant is an ultra-harsh environment jackup that was delivered in 1993. It is currently cold-stacked in Dundee, UK after ending its latest contract offshore the UK in 2017.

After both transactions are closed, Maersk Drilling’s fleet will count 12 jackups, of which 11 are suited for operations in harsh environments, and eight floaters.