Maersk Drilling joins Danish offshore CO2 storage consortium

Maersk Drilling joined a­ new CO 2 storage consortium formed by INEOS Oil & Gas Denmark and Wintershall Dea. The consortium is maturing one of the most progressed carbon capture and storage projects inside Danish jurisdiction and targets the development of CO 2 storage capacity offshore Denmark based on reusing discontinued offshore oil and gas fields for permanent CO 2 storage. The project has received support from the Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP) via the Danish Energy Agency. As part of its commitment to the consortium, Maersk Drilling has pledged to contribute know-how and limited funding to the initial phases of the project.

The project aims at building infrastructure and capabilities that will enable CO 2 captured in onshore facilities to be transported offshore for injection and storage beneath the seabed. The first phase of the project will be a feasibility study to validate reservoir compatibility, followed by a pilot to test CO 2 injection. The Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) will act as a research partner to the project, conducting specialized laboratory experiments and results analysis.

The target is to have the first well ready for injection from the Nini platform offshore Denmark in 2025. Longer term, the goal is to develop the capacity to store approximately 3.5 million tons CO 2 per year by 2030, matching the Danish Climate Council’s recommendations of actions needed to meet Denmark’s 70% reduction target. Maersk Drilling expects that its offshore rigs will be used to repurpose the existing oil and gas wells for CO 2 injection.

“We’re really excited to be joining this effort to support the green transition by using the facilities and capabilities of the offshore industry and Maersk Drilling’s more than 40 years of experience with drilling wells in the North Sea,” Jørn Madsen, Maersk Drilling CEO, said. “As the Danish government recently stated in its climate plan, carbon capture and storage is an important component in the efforts needed to reach the goal of reducing Denmark’s emissions by 70% by 2030. For Maersk Drilling, the project is part of our innovation initiatives and an attractive opportunity for building additional competencies and broadening the use of our rigs.”

“At Wintershall Dea we are very certain: the global energy transition is happening, and we intend to play a decisive role in it. One way we will do so is through technology and innovation projects like this,” Hugo Dijkgraaf, Chief Technology Officer of Wintershall Dea, said. “Offshore CO 2 storage can have a significant contribution to a cleaner energy future and the potential to significantly mitigate CO 2 emissions in Denmark. Thus, we really appreciate the support of the Danish authorities to fund this important endeavor.”

In addition to participating in the offshore carbon storage consortium, Maersk Drilling is working to reduce the emissions associated with offshore drilling in multiple ways. This includes the first-ever rig to operate on shore power and the upgrade of two jack-ups to hybrid, low-emission rigs.