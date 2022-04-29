Maersk Drilling nets one-well extension in the Dutch North Sea

ONE-Dyas has exercised an option to continue employing the harsh environment jack-up Maersk Resolute in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. The one-well contract extension is expected to commence in May 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope, with an estimated duration of 75 days. The contract value of the extension is approximately $6.3 million.

Maersk Resolute is a 350-ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 high-efficiency jackup that was delivered in 2008. It is currently operating in the Dutch sector of the North Sea where it is scheduled to commence a 19-month plugging and abandonment contract upon completion of its contract with ONE-Dyas.