Maersk Drilling, Petronas exercise option on North Sea contract

Maersk Drilling and Petrogas North Sea have agreed to exercise the previously agreed exclusive option to employ the harsh-environment jackup Maersk Resilient to drill an appraisal well at the Birgitta field in the UK sector of the North Sea. The contract is expected to commence in end-2021, in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope. The contract has an estimated duration of 60 days and a value of approximately $5.4 million

“We’re very pleased to get this opportunity to re-start the Birgitta project which was temporarily halted due to the global pandemic and the challenging market conditions the industry experienced last year. This is another testament to our strong relationship with Petrogas,” said Claus Bachmann, Head of North Sea Division at Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Resilient is currently operating in the UK sector of the North Sea for NAM.