Maersk Drilling receives notice of contract termination for two rigs

Maersk Drilling has announced that it has received notice of early termination for convenience of two drilling contracts:

, a subsidiary of , has terminated the contract for the semisubmersible Mærsk Developer with immediate effect. The original end of contract was expected to be in August 2020; and Aker BP has terminated the contract for the jackup rig Maersk Reacher, which was hired for accommodation services on the Valhall field, with effect from end-April 2020. The original end of contract was expected to be in October 2020.

For both contracts, Maersk Drilling expects to receive compensation in the form of early termination fees. Accordingly, the financial impact of the contract terminations on profitability in 2020 is expected to be limited.