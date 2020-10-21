Maersk Drilling secures additional three-well contract for Maersk Voyager in Angola

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a three-well contract from Total E&P Angola for the 7th generation drillship Maersk Voyager, which will be employed to drill development wells in Angola’s Block 17. The three-well contract has an estimated duration of 140 days, which means that the Maersk Voyager is now contracted until Q2 2021. The firm value of the three-well contract is approximately USD 30 million, including integrated drilling services provided. The two one-well options included in the Maersk Voyager’s previously agreed work scope for Total E&P remain.

“We are delighted to add three more wells to the Maersk Voyager’s work scope in Angola where our operations were restarted in late August following a suspension period due to the restrictions imposed to combat the global pandemic,” Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, said. “We’re happy to go back to work in collaboration with the local partners we have engaged to support the campaign.”

The Maersk Voyager is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2014. It has been operating offshore Africa since 2015 and commenced operations for Total E&P Angola in January this year.