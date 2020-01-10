Maersk Drilling secures contract for Maersk Valiant offshore Colombia

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract for the 7th generation drillship Maersk Valiant which will be employed by Noble Energy for a one-well campaign offshore Colombia. The contract is expected to commence in Q3 2020, in direct continuation of the rig’s previous contract. The contract has an estimated duration of 65 days and a contract value of $18.2 million, including mobilization and demobilization fees.

“We are very happy to be going back to Colombia for this contract which adds further visibility for our floater fleet,” Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, said. “We look forward to helping Noble Energy achieve their goals by utilizing the Maersk Valiant’s integrated MPD capability, which will be key to the success of this project.”

The Maersk Valiant is a high-specification 7th generation drillship with integrated MPD capability which was delivered in 2013. It is currently mobilizing for a drilling campaign offshore Mexico.