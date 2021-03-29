Maersk Reacher jackup hired for well intervention, stimulation work

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract with Aker BP for the ultra-harsh-environment jackup Maersk Reacher to assist with well intervention, stimulation and accommodation at the Valhall field offshore Norway.

The contract is expected to commence in July 2021 and has a firm duration of 270 days. The firm contract value is approximately $33.4 million. The contract contains options to add up to 90 days of additional intervention work at the Valhall field.

The Maersk Reacher is contracted under the terms of the frame agreement that Maersk Drilling and Aker BP entered into in 2017. The rig will be reactivated with reduced drilling equipment and a specific focus on delivering the most efficient well intervention and stimulation setup, including a reduced crew level compared with standard drilling mode.

“We’re delighted to get this contract, which will see Maersk Reacher return to Valhall, where it was last in service as an accommodation rig. This new contract to assist with well intervention, stimulation and accommodation will not utilize the full drilling capabilities of the rig, but we’re confident that we can build on our experience with the Aker BP Jackup Alliance and work to deliver increased efficiency also in this context,” said Maersk Drilling COO Morten Kelstrup.

“This is a strong example of how our supplier ecosystem enables cross-alliances collaboration. We will play to the strengths of the Intervention & Stimulation Alliance and the Jackup Alliance to jointly bring well interventions’ efficiency to the next level,” said Tommy Sigmundstad, SVP Drilling & Wells at Aker BP.

Maersk Reacher is a 350ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 high-efficiency jackup delivered in 2009. It is currently warm-stacked in Frederikshavn, Denmark, after ending its previous contract offshore Norway in April 2020.