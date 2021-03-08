Maersk Drilling secures contract to reactivate Maersk Resolute jackup

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a one-well contract by Petrogas to employ the harsh-environment jackup Maersk Resolute for well maintenance and drilling a side-track of the A9 well at the P9 Horizon field in the Dutch North Sea. The contract is expected to commence in April 2021, with an estimated duration of 45 days. The contract value is approximately $4.5 million.

Prior to commencement of the contract, Maersk Resolute will be equipped with a high-efficiency Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system which uses ammonia injection to convert NOx into water and nitrogen, expectedly reducing NOx emissions by up to 98%. The design will include an advanced control interface between engines and SCR units.

“We’re happy to add this contract for Petrogas, which will bring Maersk Resolute back to work on an extreme extended reach well at P9 Horizon which the rig originally completed in the autumn of 2019. Operations in the Dutch North Sea come with a strict focus on protecting the environment, and we fully support this as part of our ambition of providing responsible drilling,” said Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling.