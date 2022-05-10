Maersk Drilling secures extension for Maersk Developer in Brazil

Karoon Energy has exercised options to drill as many as two additional wells at the Neon field offshore Brazil with the Maersk Developer semisubmersible. The contract extension has a duration of 80 days, in direct continuation of the rig’s previous work scope. The contract extension has a firm contract value of approximately $21 million.

“We’re delighted to confirm this extension which will expand Maersk Developer’s activities in Brazil to include assisting Karoon in the further evaluation of the Neon discovery. During our preparations for the initial Baúna work scope, the Developer team has established a strong and close collaboration in our partnership with Karoon, and we’re looking forward to building on that in the Neon campaign,” said Thomas Lysgaard Falk, Head of International Division, Maersk Drilling.

“We are looking forward to the commencement of workover activities on the Baúna field by the Maersk Developer shortly and are very pleased to have extended our contract to include the planned drilling on Neon subject to the receipt of normal regulatory approvals, which will further consolidate our already strong relationship with the team at Maersk Drilling,” said Julian Fowles, Karoon Energy CEO and Managing Director