Global and Regional MarketsNews

Maersk Drilling secures five-month UK contract for Maersk Resolve

Mar 16, 2022
0 68 Less than a minute

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract which could employ the harsh environment jackup rig Maersk Resolve with a customer in the UK sector of the North Sea for the majority of 2022. The contract is expected to commence in April 2022, with an estimated duration of 150 days. The contract value is approximately $16.9 million, including mobilization and demobilization fees. The contract contains options to add additional work scopes with a total estimated duration of 85 days to the campaign.

Maersk Resolve is a 350-ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 high-efficiency jackup which was delivered in 2009. It is currently warm-stacked in Esbjerg, Denmark after completing its previous contract in the UK North Sea in January 2022.

Mar 16, 2022
0 68 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Deloitte study: Optimization could boost Eagle Ford/Permian economics by 19-23%

Oct 25, 2019

Equinor awards contract to Nexans for Askeladd umbilical development

Jun 28, 2018

New coiled-tubing line, unit target longer laterals

Apr 9, 2018

Wintershall well complexity index helps assess risk, contingency planning

Mar 6, 2014

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button