Maersk Drilling secures five-month UK contract for Maersk Resolve

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract which could employ the harsh environment jackup rig Maersk Resolve with a customer in the UK sector of the North Sea for the majority of 2022. The contract is expected to commence in April 2022, with an estimated duration of 150 days. The contract value is approximately $16.9 million, including mobilization and demobilization fees. The contract contains options to add additional work scopes with a total estimated duration of 85 days to the campaign.

Maersk Resolve is a 350-ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 high-efficiency jackup which was delivered in 2009. It is currently warm-stacked in Esbjerg, Denmark after completing its previous contract in the UK North Sea in January 2022.