Maersk Drilling secures one-well contract extension for Maersk Discoverer

CGX Resources, operator and joint venture partner with Frontera Energy Guyana Corp, has exercised an option for Maersk Drilling‘s Maersk Discoverer semisubmersible to drill one additional exploration well offshore Guyana. The work is expected to commence in the first half of 2022 in direct continuation of the rig’s contract with Shell Trinidad. With this option called, Maersk Discoverer is fully booked throughout 2021 and part of 2022.

“It’s a pleasure working for CGX. The rig has successfully spudded the first well and we are grateful for the opportunity to support their continued success in Guyana. The region holds great potential and with our multiple active rigs in the area, we are well positioned to tap into the positive outlook for hydrocarbon developments in the Americas,” said Maersk Drilling COO Morten Kelstrup.

Maersk Discoverer is a DSS-21 column-stabilised dynamically positioned semisubmersible drilling rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000 ft. It is currently operating offshore Guyana for CGX Resources Inc. Following the contract with CGX, the rig will commence a contract with BG International, a subsidiary of Shell, in Trinidad and Tobago as stated in Maersk Drilling’s recent fleet status report.