Maersk Drilling secures one-well contract extension for Maersk Viking

Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) has exercised the option to add exploration drilling of one deepwater well to the work scope of Maersk Drilling‘s 7th generation drillship, the Maersk Viking. The contract extension has an estimated duration of 35 days, with work expected to commence in May 2021 in direct continuation of the rig’s previously agreed work scope. The contract value of the extension is approximately $7.1 million, including additional services provided.

The Maersk Viking is a high-spec and ultra-deepwater drillship, which was delivered in 2013. It is currently preparing for the drilling campaign for BSP, which is expected to commence in March 2021, after having been warm-stacked in Johor, Malaysia.