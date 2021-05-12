Maersk Drilling secures one-well contract extension with Total in Suriname

Total has exercised an option for an additional appraisal well in Suriname’s Block 58 to the work scope of Maersk Drilling’s Maersk Developer semisubmersible. The contract extension has an estimated duration of 100 days, with work expected to commence at the end of May 2021 in direct continuation of the rig’s previously agreed work scope. The contract value of the extension is approximately $20 million, including integrated services provided.

Maersk Developer is a DSS-21 column-stabilized dynamically positioned semi-submersible rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000 ft. It was delivered in 2009 and is currently operating for Total offshore Suriname.