Maersk Drilling secures one-well extension for low-emission jackup with Equinor

Equinor has exercised the option to add development drilling of one additional well at the Martin Linge field offshore Norway to the work scope of Maersk Drilling‘s low-emission jackup Maersk Intrepid. The contract has an estimated duration of 80 days, with work expected to commence in September 2021 in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope. The contract value of the extension is approximately $29.5 million, including integrated services provided, but excluding potential performance bonuses.

The contract extension is entered under the Master Framework Agreement between Equinor and Maersk Drilling, in which the parties have committed to collaborate on technology advancements and further initiatives to limit greenhouse gas emissions. As the first of Maersk Drilling’s rigs to be upgraded to a hybrid, low-emission rig, Maersk Intrepid in late 2020 produced an initial data point of reducing fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions during drilling operations by approximately 25%, compared to the baseline average for the rig, while NOx emissions were reduced by approximately 95%. The contract with Equinor Energy AS contains a performance bonus scheme based on rewarding reduced CO 2 and NOx emissions.

“We’re thrilled to add this additional work scope where Maersk Intrepid will again be utilizing Managed Pressure Drilling to safely and efficiently deliver a high-pressure, high-temperature well at Martin Linge. Our collaboration with Equinor is focused on cost efficiency and responsible, low-emission drilling, and we look forward to continuing the journey we’ve started with Maersk Intrepid’s very promising first results within emissions reductions,” said Maersk Drilling COO Morten Kelstrup.

Maersk Intrepid is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 jackup, designed for year-round operations in the North Sea and featuring hybrid, low-emission upgrades. It was delivered in 2014 and is currently operating at Martin Linge for Equinor.