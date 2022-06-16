Maersk Drilling secures one-well extension for Maersk Valiant

TotalEnergies has exercised an option to add an additional well in Block 58 offshore Suriname to the work scope of the drillship Maersk Valiant. The contract extension has an estimated duration of 100 days, with work expected to commence in August/September 2022 in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope.

The contract value of the extension is approximately $24.3 million, including integrated services provided and a fee for the use of managed pressure drilling. One one-well option remains on the contract.