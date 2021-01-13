Maersk Drilling secures one-well UK contract for Maersk Resolve

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract from Spirit Energy for the harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resolve to drill one development well at Grove North East in the UK North Sea. The contract is expected to commence in March 2021, with an estimated duration of 131 days. The firm contract value is approximately $11.3 million, including additional services, mobilization and demobilization. The contract includes an option to add plugging and abandonment of one well.

“We’re excited to be able to build on our relationship with Spirit Energy with our first UK well for the customer, for whom we previously completed a highly successful subsea development campaign in Norway. We will surely be able to continue our close collaboration and mutual focus on operational excellence, and in addition the campaign at Grove will benefit from Maersk Resolve’s experience with safely and efficiently drilling challenging Zechstein formations as part of the rig’s latest assignment in Dutch waters,” Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, said.

Maersk Resolve is a 350ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 high-efficiency jack-up rig which was delivered in 2009. It completed a campaign offshore the Netherlands in October 2020 and is currently warm-stacked in Esbjerg, Denmark.