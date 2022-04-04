Maersk Drilling secures one-year multi-country commitment for drillship with Shell

Maersk Drilling has been awarded contracts with Shell for the Maersk Voyager drillship for drilling services offshore multiple countries. The contracts are expected to commence in April 2022 and last for one year. The total contract value is approximately $107.5 million. The contracts include an additional one-year option.

As part of the deals, Maersk Drilling and Shell have agreed to implement the RigFlow solution delivered by Maersk Drilling subsidiary Horizon56. RigFlow standardizes and digitalizes the core workflows involved in well construction, including real-time exchange of information between onshore planning units, the offshore drilling teams, and the service companies supporting the operations.

“This agreement will allow Maersk Voyager to showcase our ability to move swiftly and efficiently between jurisdictions and in this way support Shell with the efficiency gained from being able to plan in the longer term across several different operations,” said Maersk Drilling COO Morten Kelstrup.