Maersk Drilling secures six-month extension for drillship with Shell

Shell has exercised an option to extend the provisioning of the Maersk Voyager drillship for drilling services offshore Mexico. The contract extension is expected to commence in April 2023, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, with a firm duration of six months. The contract value of the extension is approximately $77 million, excluding integrated services expected to be provided and potential performance bonuses. The companies also amended the contract options to add up to 18 months of additional drilling work.

Maersk Drilling and Shell have further agreed to also implement the RigFlow solution, delivered by Maersk Drilling subsidiary Horizon56, for the drilling campaign offshore Mexico. RigFlow standardizes and digitalizes the core workflows involved in well construction, including real-time exchange of information between onshore planning units, the offshore drilling teams and the service companies supporting the operations.