Maersk Drilling secures ultra-deepwater exploration contract in Gabon

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a one-well contract from PC Gabon Upstream (PCGUSA), a subsidiary of Petronas, for the provision of a deepwater drillship rig. The seventh-generation drillship Maersk Viking will be employed to drill an ultra-deepwater exploration well at approximately 2,100-m water depth in Block F13 offshore Gabon.

The firm one-well contract with PCGUSA is expected to commence in Q3 2021, in direct continuation of the rig’s previous work scope with Korea National Oil Corporation, with an estimated duration of 60 days. The firm contract value is approximately $24 million, including mobilization and demobilization fees.

“We’re delighted to expand our international relationship with Petronas, with whom we have worked on deepwater wells in the Far East, the Americas and now West Africa. We’re looking forward to conducting our first-ever campaign in Gabon,” said Maersk Drilling COO Morten Kelstrup.

Maersk Viking is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2013. It is currently operating offshore Brunei Darussalam. Following the completion of the contract with PCGUSA, the rig will move on to commence the previously announced four-well contract with Shell Malaysia.