Maersk signs up Halliburton and Petrofac for Seapulse exploration program

Maersk Drilling has signed agreements with Halliburton and Petrofac to collaborate on the exploration program to be delivered under Maersk Drilling’s master alliance agreement with Seapulse.

Under the alliance, Maersk Drilling is responsible for providing fully integrated drilling services, including provision of drilling rigs and all related services for a global offshore oil and gas exploration program. With the new agreements, Petrofac will deliver well management services and Halliburton will deliver integrated well services throughout the duration of the program.

The Seapulse portfolio spans shallow water and deepwater wells in several regions. Two wells in the UK North Sea have previously been announced as part of the workscope, which is expected to start drilling in the second half of 2020. A tailor-made process covering all phases in the end-to-end delivery of a well has been developed with the aim to maximize efficiency and remove waste through a novel approach to collaboration in the industry.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Halliburton and Petrofac for this program, which breaks new ground in the industry by using a fully integrated service delivery model aimed at eliminating inefficiencies by aligning incentives and removing complexity across the entire value chain,” Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, said. “Halliburton and Petrofac bring strong operational expertise and decades of experience in delivering and integrating oilfield services, which will further contribute to the ability to mitigate the operator cost risk associated with exploration drilling whilst we foster new ways of collaborating across the supply chain.”

“Petrofac is delighted to be part of this exciting global supply chain collaboration,” Nick Shorten, Managing Director for Petrofac’s Engineering and Production Services West business, said. “The aims of the Maersk Drilling and Seapulse alliance closely align with our own operating principles – we very much look forward to working with all parties to deliver effective and technically robust campaigns.”

“This collaborative model aligns with and leverages Halliburton’s proven integration approach that creates value for our global customers both on- and offshore,” Steve Haden, Senior Vice President of Halliburton Project Management, said.

“We are very pleased to see the well delivery model that we have entered into with Maersk Drilling continue to mature with world-class partners,” Scott Aitken, CEO and Co-Founder of Seapulse, said. “The Seapulse business model leverages Maersk Drilling’s partnerships’ technological and operational expertise to drill and test a statistically relevant exploration portfolio of a scale normally only associated with major oil companies.”