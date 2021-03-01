Maersk Training UK announces new Managing Director

Maersk Training UK (MTUK) has appointed a new Managing Director as the company looks to expand its offering to the North Sea energy sector. Leonardo Machado was previously Managing Director of the company’s operations in Brazil for six years. He played a key role in developing training for the wind and production industries, as well as expanding service solutions for the firm.

A recent £720,000 investment will see MTUK expand its service offering, upgrading facilities, courses and innovation in Aberdeen to offer a one-stop-shop for all training requirements. This has included an increase in digitalization.

The company has introduced an upgrade to its Training Management Service (TMS), improving processes for companies dealing with fewer headcounts, and re-introduced its modular training units, offering an effective and safer solution for delegate training.

“COVID-19 has sped up the digital agenda, prompting us to introduce e-learning courses, as well as blended solutions, alongside accredited training bodies,” Mr Machado said. “By offering a smart technology to manage the admin and logistical tasks associated with training we’ve established a greater partnership with our clients. TMS passes on cost and time savings, and due to its contactless nature, has offered a seamless approach into the cultural work changes we’ve seen during the pandemic.”