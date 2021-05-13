Magma Global delivers high pressure composite riser pipe to HWCG

Magma Global announced delivery of the world’s first high-pressure composite riser pipe to HWCG’s storage location on the US Gulf Coast, completing its Offset Flexible Riser (OFR) system. HWCG commissioned Magma Global to qualify and manufacture its high pressure, high temperature m-pipe for use as a flexible riser connection to enhance HWCG’s rapid deployment emergency well containment system.

The m-pipe is designed for rapid installation and is suitable for responses where vertical access is restricted and an offset is required. This includes shallow water depths where the presence of combustible and volatile compounds affects personnel safety or where access under a floating production facility is needed. The system may also be used in deeper waters where more flexibility is desired in managing the marine systems during a response.

Deployed straight from the handling apparatus, the 800-ft long section of m-pipe will provide a flexible riser connection between the capping stack placed on the incident well and a rigid riser suspended from a MODU. The m-pipe will form a horizontally oriented “S” shape between the capping stack and the rigid pipe riser thus decoupling motion and decreasing surface station-keeping requirements for the temporary production facility. Once in operation, hydrocarbons released from the well flow through the complete riser flow path and are processed on board the temporary production facility to be collected in shuttle tankers for transportation.

HWCG specified a pipe that would need to be compliant with movement and resistant to degradation from continuous exposure to hydrocarbons at pressures up to 10,000 psi and temperatures up to 250°F and would offer an alternative to conventional non-bonded flexible pipe. Magma qualified the 6-in. m-pipe to meet the project requirements and completed manufacture and FAT testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once installed the m-pipe is qualified to operate for at least six months, which is enough time to drill a relief well to provide final well kill and containment.