Marwell announces two new senior hires

Marwell has announced two new senior appointments – Øystein Eide and Petter Rommetvedt. Joining the team in September 2020, Mr Eide will lead the drilling and well construction segment and Mr Rommetvedt will head up completion.

Joining from Aker BP, Mr Eide has over 30 years of experience in drilling and completions. In his capacity as Drilling and Wells Asset Manager, he was responsible for overseeing operations of Aker BP’s Valhall field. Mr Eide has also held several operational roles with Amoco and BP. Mr Eide will be focusing on drilling and well construction for Marwell.

Mr Rommetvedt joins Marwell from his role as Managing Director of Perigon AS in Stavanger. Mr Rommetvedt’s background is in completions and, prior to Perigon AS, he spent nine years at Halliburton working as a completion engineer and at TCO AS as an account manager. Mr Rommetvedt will focus primarily on the completion side of the business.

“Both Mr Eide and Mr Rommetvedt are bringing with them a wealth of experience from the oil and gas industry and we’re very pleased to have them join Marwell,” Mike Williamson, Managing Director of Marwell, said. “These new appointments are a reflection of Marwell’s sustained growth within the market. Although the recent times have been challenging for many, we’ve managed to stay on our growth journey, both in terms of new partnerships and client relationships. We’re very proud of what we have achieved, and look forward to bringing further innovations to the market through our expanding team and new expertise.”

So far, Marwell has signed four strategic partnerships, including Maxwell Oil Tools, HP Well Screens, Metrol and Downhole Products. Mr Eide and Mr Rommetvedt will be instrumental players in the success of these partnerships going forward.