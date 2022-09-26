Matt Lyne assumes SVP and Chief Commercial Officer role at Valaris

Valaris announced that Matt Lyne has commenced his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, having been appointed to the role in late May.

Matt Lyne previously served as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer of Seadrill, where he held a number of senior marketing and commercial roles for more than 12 years. Prior to this, he served in a number of senior operational and functional roles with Transocean. Mr Lyne has more than 20 years of offshore drilling experience in various international locations.

Anton Dibowitz, Valaris President and CEO, said, “I am pleased to welcome Matt to the Valaris Executive Management Committee at an exciting time for our business. Valaris has significant operating leverage to the improving market, and Matt’s deep industry experience will be critical in helping us to exercise this leverage in a disciplined manner that generates meaningful returns for our shareholders.”

Mr Dibowitz added: “With Matt in position, Christophe Raimbault will commence his new role as Vice President – Sustainability and New Energy. Christophe will drive further momentum behind our commitment to reduce emissions from our operations and partner with our customers to support their ESG efforts, as well as identify and progress opportunities within the new energy arena.”