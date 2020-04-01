McDermott achieves early first gas on ONGC’s 92/8 block project offshore India

McDermott announced that it has achieved early first gas on India’s ONGC 98/2 Block in the Krishna Godavari Basin.

Early first gas involved the tieback of a single well to the existing Vashishta facility. At 4,265 ft, the well is the deepest water depth opened by ONGC.

“McDermott is a leader in the subsea space and we have worked incredibly hard to fast-track the production to early first gas,” said Ian Prescott, McDermott’s Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific. “To deliver this accelerated schedule is an exceptional achievement and testament to the benefits of the collaborative commercial model put forward to ONGC. Production from a deepwater well in less than 14 months is an outstanding achievement for the deepwater exploration and production industry.”

McDermott said the project was the largest integrated subsea project in India. The integrated subsea package included the supply of all subsea production systems, including 26 deepwater trees, and the installation of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines at a water depth between zero and 4,265 ft.