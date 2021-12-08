McDermott awarded three offshore contracts by Saudi Aramco

McDermott announced three new awards from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) projects. In total, McDermott will provide EPCI of four drilling jackets and seven oil production deck modules (PDMs) in Saudi Arabia’s Zuluf, Ribyan, Abu Sa’fah and Safaniya fields located offshore in the Arabian Gulf.

“These awards are a direct result of our long track record of successfully delivering shallow water infrastructure for Saudi Aramco and our commitments to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s energy sector as well as In-Kingdom execution in line with Vision 2030,” said Tareq Kawash, McDermott’s Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In addition to the seven PDMs and four drilling jackets, the scope of work for the three contract release purchase orders (CRPOs) includes EPCI of more than 28 miles (45 km) of pipelines, more than 62 miles (100 km) of subsea cables and tie-in works to existing facilities. Fabrication is expected to begin in the Q1 2022, with offshore installation commencing Q4 2022 and overall completion expected Q2 2023.