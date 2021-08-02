McDermott sustainability report spotlights emissions reduction targets

McDermott will accelerate its contributions to a low-carbon economy through its sustainability targets, which are outlined in the company’s latest sustainability reports. These targets include:

a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030;

a 35% reduction in Scope 3 GHG emissions for ten key supply chain categories by 2030;

zero office waste-to-landfill by 2025;

a 50% reduction in waste generation by 2030; and

specific milestones for advancing social investment, local content and human rights

The targets leverage years of analysis and the company’s long history of delivering—and continuously improving—responsible energy infrastructure across the energy value chain.

“McDermott is a trusted business partner helping our clients energize the world,” said Rachel Clingman, McDermott’s Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Governance. “Our talented global workforce is proactively partnering with clients to design and deliver critical infrastructure with lower environmental impact throughout every phase of development and beyond.”

McDermott supports the global energy transition and has delivered award-winning work, studies and developments to expand possibilities in net-zero construction, carbon capture, hydrogen storage solutions, net-zero liquified natural gas and offshore wind. The company has the same aspirations for its own operations as reflected in the sustainability program and proactive targets. The result is an integrated sustainability strategy with a governance framework applied globally across all aspects of the business.

“Our sustainability report identifies the progress we have already made,” Clingman said. “And it confirms our commitment to reducing GHG emissions, managing water use, reducing waste-to-landfill and improving socially responsible investments that support the communities where we operate.”