Mehdi Bouguetaia to join Neptune Energy as Managing Director for Algeria

Neptune Energy announced that Mehdi Bouguetaia will be joining the company to take on the role of Algeria Managing Director, based in Algiers.

Mr Bouguetaia joins Neptune from Shell where he most recently held the position of Technical Support and Subsea Operations General Manager with the company’s Rashpetco joint venture business in Egypt.

An Algerian national, Mr Bouguetaia has a strong commercial and technical background with 20 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry, having started his career with Shell in Aberdeen, UK, as a process and development engineer.

Mr Bouguetaia has held a number of senior leadership roles in the Netherlands, Gabon and Egypt where he has been based since 2012, and has a deep understanding of the industry and stakeholders landscape in Algeria.

He has a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Grenoble Polytechnics, an Master of Science degree in Petroleum Economics & Management from Institut Francais du Petrole, and a Master of Science degree in Mineral Business & Economics from the Colorado School of Mines.

Jerome Jacquemont will continue as Neptune’s Managing Director in Algeria until the end of the year, when Mr Bouguetaia will transition into the role. A further announcement on Mr Jacquemont’s future role will be announced in due course.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mr Bouguetaia at an important time for the business,” Jim House, CEO of Neptune, said. “He brings a great deal of experience to Neptune and has strong personal and professional links with Algeria, an important part of our geographically-diverse portfolio.”

“I am grateful to Mr Jacquemont for his continuing leadership and for overseeing the start-up of the Touat gas development, the first major development project we have seen over the line in North Africa,” Mr House added.