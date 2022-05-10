NewsThe Offshore FrontierVideos

MPD/riser gas handling system reduces maintenance, NPT

May 10, 2022
Oil States Industries (OSI) launched its MPD and Riser Gas Handling System at the 2022 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston. The system, which received an OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award, was designed to reduce maintenance and nonproductive time and includes retrievable annular packers and integral riser connections that remove the need for crossovers. In this interview from the OTC exhibition floor on 2 May, Tom Robertson, Mechanical Engineer at OSI, discusses how the system works, as well as testing results.

