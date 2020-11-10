MRDS expands into the Middle East with appointment of MENA Director

MRDS, which specializes in project management, inspection, repair and overhaul of oilfield drilling equipment, recently appointed Colin Whyte as its Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Having worked in the region for almost 15 years, Mr Whyte brings a strong track record, having held managerial positions with NOV, Weatherford and Seadrill.

MRDS has experienced growth following its acquisition by investment firm Garrick Group and with the introduction of an asset integrity division last month. This Middle East appointment subsequently complements this growth.

“I am excited to begin work for MRDs in the region. The future will be bright for the company and I expect that the business will expand rapidly,” Mr Whyte, said. “Having worked on different sides of the industry and in the region for almost 15 years, I have been able to build an extensive network of contacts and possess a good understanding of the industry locally.”

“Having already successfully worked in the Middle East, it was a natural progression to maintain our growth in the area with the appointment of a regional director,” said Ian McGillivray, MRDS Managing Director. “We have continued to provide a great service to our clients in the area, so with our track record and Mr Whyte’s network, I am confident that we will be able to continue this service.”

The introduction of the new service will build on the company’s existing track record in the UAE, Europe, Norway and Africa. The company has a growth strategy to increase its presence globally and to establish its presence in new markets, including renewables and decommissioning.