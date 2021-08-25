Home / Microsites / Drilling Rigs & Automation / MTU offers hybrid drilling, e-frac systems to help land drillers cut emissions

MTU offers hybrid drilling, e-frac systems to help land drillers cut emissions

in Drilling Rigs & Automation, News, Onshore Advances, Safety and ESG, Videos Aug 25, 2021

With the land drilling sector looking to reduce emissions to meet ESG targets, more and more companies are looking to alternative, lower-carbon solutions to power their operations. In this video from the 2021 Offshore Technology Conference, DC speaks with Dave Bosco, Senior Sales and Business Development Manager, Global Oil & Gas at MTU, a Rolls Royce solution, about the company’s efforts in hybrid drilling and electric fracturing (e-frac) technologies.

MTU’s Q-ESS battery energy storage system and microgrid controller is based upon lithium battery technology and employs machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence to optimize energy loads from a generator set, recapturing energy for later use during peak demand hours. Mr Bosco said installing the battery storage system into a hybrid drilling system can lead to an approximate 15% reduction in emissions and a 15% reduction in diesel fuel consumption.

He also discussed the financial gains companies can realize from running hybrid systems. “In a drilling application, when you have a bunch of engines run while you’re not actually using them, you know that’s going to cost the customer a lot of money from a maintenance perspective. So, we see the load optimization as an efficiency gain because you’re getting more work and money out of your asset instead of just paying to maintain them.”

