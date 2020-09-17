Multinational oilfield services company partners with Acoustic Data for North African project

Acoustic Data announced it has been contracted by a multinational oilfield services company to deploy its SonicGauge Wireless Monitoring System in a gas field project in North Africa.

Acoustic Data’s SonicGauge technology will deliver real-time surface-read-out (SRO) of downhole pressure and temperature on post-frac well tests via acoustic telemetry at the project. This will enable live analysis, which in turn allows the subsurface teams to make fast and informed decisions regarding the field development, reducing standby time and the associated operating expenditure.

“The SonicGauge’s real-time SRO will ensure fast reservoir evaluation post-frac, which will allow the drilling program to proceed without uncertainty or delay,” Stephen Murphy, Global Sales Director at Acoustic Data, said. “Performing this work as part of an integrated services package is an ideal first step for Acoustic Data into the North African market. We see this as a key region for our next stage of growth.”

The field is expected to produce gas, LPG and condensate. Acoustic Data plans to hire local engineers in-country as well as training their partner’s personnel to support the project’s ongoing operations. Mobilization of the SonicGauge technology is already underway and operations will commence in Q4 2020.